Elk Grove police: Suspected murder-suicide were father, son

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating what they say may be a murder-suicide Sunday.

Police went to Tamarindo Lane near Noble Fir Lane after they received reports a woman ‘screaming in the street’. When they arrived, the woman told them she had been in an argument with her child’s father when he pulled out a gun. The 45-year-old man fatally shot their 2-year-old son and then he died by suicide, according to police.

Police have not released their identities and are still investigating.

Officers and detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the 5500 block of Tamarindo Lane. The relationship between the victim and suspect has been determined to be father and son. pic.twitter.com/hg1F8BGk0Z — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 27, 2020

This is a developing story.