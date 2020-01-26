Fans gather, greet 49ers at their Miami hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. (KTXL) -- The San Francisco 49ers arrived at their hotel in Miami Sunday night and some of their fans were ready to greet them.

“My dad was stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco when he met my mom and he was a die-hard 49ers fan,” fan Sarah Gandrey told FOX40. “He had tickets to Candlestick when it opened, but he passed away nine years ago.”

Believe it or not, though, her dad hasn’t missed a 49ers game.

“I take his ashes with me to all the games,” said Gandrey. “I watch every game with my dad still. Yeah, forever faithful means forever faithful.”

Another fan, Eddie U, is also at the hotel excited to cheer on his team all week long.

“It’s surreal seeing the team that you cheer for every Sunday in our hometown,” U said.

Opening night starts Monday and will be followed with a week of events leading up to the Super Bowl.