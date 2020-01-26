Man dies in Stockton shooting, suspect arrested

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Saturday night after being shot in Stockton, according to Stockton Police.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on Rendon Avenue near East Anderson Street just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 53-year-old male victim who was found dead at the scene by medics, according to officials.

Investigators discovered the victim lived with 59-year-old Coy Williams and said Willams got into a fight with the victim before allegedly shooting him.

Williams was arrested for homicide, according to officials.