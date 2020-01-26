Manteca police: Person shot in the back during drive-by shooting

Posted 8:02 PM, January 26, 2020

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A person was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting, according to Manteca police.

The Manteca Police Department arrived at Gold Street after receiving reports of a shooting around 4:48 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the back and the arm and is expected to survive.

The victim was taken to the San Joaquin County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect’s car as an early 2000s black Lexus GS430. If you have any information call Manteca police.

This is a developing story.

