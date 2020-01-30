3 inmates facing US extradition driven out of Mexican jail

(AP) — Mexico City officials say an important financial operator for the Sinaloa Cartel and two other inmates facing extradition to the United States were driven out of a Mexico City jail by guards in a jail transport van.

The escape is feeding a debate over a judicial system that critics say is being manipulated to criminals’ advantage. Video of Wednesday’s escape show it occurred at 5:50 a.m. and yet supervisors were not alerted until 8 a.m.

Capital officials maintained that city jails are not the appropriate facilities for high-value prisoners and judges are allowing them to stay there.

