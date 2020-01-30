Community kitchen aims to help launch Stockton’s next great eateries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- The city of Stockton is firing up a community kitchen.

“I think Stockton is rich in its diversity,” Stockton City Councilman Jesus Andrede said. “It's rich in its diversity of foods.”

Andrade has been working for years to make the Stockton Community Kitchen a reality.

“Everyone loves food, and so our dream is to really create more businesses so that folks in Stockton can taste the culinary variety that we have here,” he said.

It's the city's latest economic development initiative to help local, aspiring food entrepreneurs.

“I think that's great, bring some more positive attention, show what our city's about,” entrepreneur Armando Flores said.

The city is also hoping it will cut down on the number of people and vendors selling food without the proper permits.

“We want to help them come out of the shadows and be able to sell their food out in public,” Andrade said.

The kitchen at BellaVista Rooftop and Events will become a classroom and prep space for entrepreneurs to take their food businesses to the next level.

“You will be taught about the business of food,” Andrade told FOX40. “The curriculum, how to work the kitchen, the inventory, menus, marketing, all the things that are needed to make a successful food business.:

Andrade says, ultimately, he'd like to see the community kitchen become a community eatery.

“Our goal, our vision is to unite the city through food,” Andrade said. “Is to be able to have a food hall where folks can come and taste all the different cuisines that we have here in Stockton under one roof.”

“It's a win-win for everybody. Everybody needs to eat,” Flores said.

For more information on the Stockton Community Kitchen, click here.