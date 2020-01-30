Turlock police seek suspects in deadly motel shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) -- Ruby Rodrigues smiled as she shared a video showing her brother, Ralph Vigil, dancing.

"He loved his family, very family-oriented,” Rodrigues told FOX40.

On Thursday, she was comforted by loved ones in the parking lot of the Venice Motel on North Golden State Boulevard in Turlock.

It was the same place where police found Rodrigues’ 51-year old brother suffering from at least one gunshot wound Wednesday night just after 10.

“Ralph, he's a good man, you know. He's always respectful,” said friend Cassie Lair.

Lair recalled the moment when she heard gunfire outside her motel room.

“Me and my boyfriend were asleep and then we hear pop, pop, pop, pop. Three or four bangs,” she told FOX40.

She said she immediately rushed outside to help.

“He kept telling me, ‘Cassie, call my brothers. Call my brothers,’” Lair said. “So, I was trying to comfort him as much as I could and my boyfriend was holding a towel to his back because he got shot twice.”

Vigil was taken to the hospital where family members say he later died from his injuries.

“My brother can’t be replaced and for unknown reasons. I don't know why,” Rodrigues said. “For what it was over, I still don't know. And I want answers and I want him to pay.”

Police say they are now looking for two suspects only described as one male and one female.

“Why do you have to pull out a weapon?” Rodrigues said. “Why do you have to pull out a gun and take my brother’s life? How would you feel if it was the other way around?”

The family and investigators are asking anyone who may have information on the homicide to contact Turlock Police Detective Frank Navarro at 209-664-7319 or the police department's tip line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6780.