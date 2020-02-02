Despite Super Bowl loss, fans rally around hometown player Ross Dwelley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Fans packed an El Dorado Hills bar during the Super Bowl and many of them were rooting for a local football star – 49ers’ tight end Ross Dwelley.

“I was always hopeful they’d get back,” fan Tammy Ninde told FOX40.

In a search for redemption, the San Francisco 49ers returned to the Super Bowl after their 2012 loss. So, for 49ers fans, Sunday’s result is a disappointment they have felt before.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs, but they’ll always be our team,” said fan Tim Rodman.

Other life-long fans like Seth Stanford have been loyal to the red and gold since the 80s. And he still wears his Joe Montana jersey with pride hoping it will bring his team some luck.

“It means everything to me, life-long fan. My whole family is 49ers fans,” said Stanford. “It’s why we watch and this is what we compete for every year.”

Although their team didn’t win this year, fans at the El Dorado Saloon and Grill still had plenty to celebrate. They rooted for Dwelley.

“It’s incredible. We’re all so proud of Ross,” said former classmate Brogran Cooper. “He was an incredible football player for Oak Ridge High School but now seeing him on TV, he's just making everyone so proud.”

One of his Oak Ridge coaches, Ron Martin, owns the restaurant and has known Dwelley since he was 10 years old. He says he couldn’t be more proud of the man and athlete Dwelley has become.

“It’s just exciting to have a local kid make it to the Super Bowl. Let alone to the NFL but to the Super Bowl,” said Martin. “It’s exciting to see him contribute and take advantage of all his opportunities.”

It’s that piece of home all the way in Miami that made a night like Sunday sting a little less.

“Ross, good luck. We’re proud of you and El Dorado Hills always supports you,” said Martin.