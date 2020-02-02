Driveway robbery suspects arrested in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested three men Sunday on suspicion of committing multiple armed robberies in Stockton.

Deputies said Anthony Espinoza, 19; Marcus Cobb, 21; and Daniel Eastern, 21, allegedly pulled up in a red four-door sedan Friday night behind a car that was entering a driveway on East Marsh Street.

One of the suspects flashed a gun at the driver forcing her to give up her wallet, according to deputies.

Deputies contacted Stockton police, which had reports of a similar crime that happened at another location.

Police officers found the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over but a short car chase began instead, according to officials.

During the chase, one of the suspects threw a gun out the window that was recovered by police before all three suspects were taken into custody.

