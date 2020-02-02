Friend of Shaun Weiss discusses actor’s troubles, raising money for treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Drew Gallagher says he has known Shaun Weiss for the past five years.

“We were shooting a pilot based off of his life,” Gallagher said. “His crazy childhood and upbringing.”

Gallagher says his friend, best known for his roles in “Heavyweights” and “The Mighty Ducks” films, started spiraling downhill after the loss of his father.

“He became homeless during production. He moved in with me,” Gallagher said. “We all handle things differently and Shaun obviously did not choose a wise path. There are a number of factors that played into that more than just a need to get high.”

Despite efforts to try to help Weiss stay clean, Gallagher got the news Sunday morning that his friend was back in trouble with the law.

Marysville police say Weiss was arrested for breaking into someone’s garage while appearing to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

“When he broke into the garage, he defecated on the ground, and he sat in that car and took a nap, he has no place to go, no food, no money,” Gallagher said.

It was not Weiss’ first run-in with police.

Weiss was previously arrested for suspicion of being under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

But despite Weiss’ checkered past, Gallagher says he wants to help his friend. He says Weiss suffers from mental illness, diabetes and doesn’t have access to the proper medication to help his needs.

“On the street where you are getting beat up and jumped, and your stuff stolen, and his EBT card is his only access to money, being stolen all the time, and it’s not so black and white like everyone says,” Gallagher said.

While Gallagher is choosing to remain optimistic, he wants to have Weiss committed to potentially save his life.

“We need to have compassion because he is not mentally fit or competent to be able to make the correct decision,” he said.

Gallagher has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for treatment for Weiss.