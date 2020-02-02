‘It’s just fun’: Sometimes the best thing about sports is the people you watch them with

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Part of the fun in watching sports is being with someone who gets into it – really into it.

FOX40 found that fan Sunday night as the Niner Faithful packed Clubhouse 56 in East Sacramento to watch Super Bowl LIV.

In conversation, Kelly Davis was polite, even a little reserved. But when watching her beloved 49ers, she is part coach, part referee and part worst nightmare for the Chiefs fan sitting next to her.

Our only challenge was to make sure our microphone stayed clipped to her shirt.

Despite a tough loss for the 49ers, this is what spectator sports is all about. It’s something to take our minds completely away from the troubles of the day, something that allows us to express what we’re passionate about out loud.