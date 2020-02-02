Man dies after being shot during argument over Super Bowl

Posted 9:42 PM, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 09:56PM, February 2, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man shot during an argument over the Super Bowl has died in central California.

Police say the suspect walked up to a home having a barbecue in Fresno and started arguing with another man over the game. Investigators say the argument escalated and the suspect shot the victim in the abdomen with a makeshift weapon.

KRON-TV reports the victim was taken to a hospital where he had surgery before he died.

The suspect, described as a homeless man in his 30s, was later arrested with the help of witnesses. Officers were looking for the weapon, which was described as some type of makeshift gun.

