A look inside the Berkwood Estate in El Dorado Hills

February 4, 2020
The Berkwood Estate in El Dorado Hills features views of Folsom Lake and the Sacramento Valley and it's now on the market for $3.95 million. Gary spent the morning getting a look at the luxurious property.

