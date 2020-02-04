Sacramento police uncover evidence tying homicide to Shasta County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Sacramento police said Tuesday investigators have uncovered new leads in a shooting that killed a man last year.

The night of June 15, James Your and another man were shot multiple times in the area of Calvados Avenue and Beaumont Street. Your later died at a local hospital.

The other victim was expected to recover after sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening.

To date, there has been no arrest in the case.

The Sacramento Police Department says multiple witnesses and pieces of evidence were found during their investigation, leading them to believe the shooting was not random.

Now, investigators say Your's death could be tied to "incidents as far away as Shasta County." However, the police department did not provide any details about the incidents that could uncover more information about Your's killer or killers.

"I'm sure the community has to know,” said Your’s sister, Elicia. “Someone had to see something. Someone had to hear something."

"He should've been home with his son on Father's Day,” said Your’s sister, Mariah. “He shouldn't have been at a hospital with them telling us that he didn't make it."

James Your had become the head of the household after they lost their father. His sisters said he was there when someone had car problems and there to answer whenever someone called in the early morning hours.

"He always was there for my mom,” Mariah said through tears. “He was there for me and my siblings."

"He was always home with me,” said his mother, Nellie Gonzales. “He always made sure I was OK. He was my protector.”

Loved ones also say he was a great dad to his 5-year-old son.

"His child was his world, his life," Mariah told FOX40.

The family hopes after all these months, someone comes forward with information on the suspect or the suspect surrenders to police.

"You just can't come back from something like this. I just want the person who did this to know that my brother's blood is on your hands no matter which way you wash them,” Mariah said. “And the only way to clean them is to come forward and to do the right thing because we are hurting. You guys took our whole world from us.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help in the search for a suspect.