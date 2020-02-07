Call warns Stockton parents about driver trying to coerce young female students into his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Deputies are working to try to identify a car and its driver, who is targeting young girls.

Parents were on high alert after a robocall went out Thursday from Stockton Unified School District regarding a suspicious driver in east Stockton, near Henry Elementary School.

“We learned this morning that a male, slim build, between the ages of 17 to 20s, had approached young female students between the ages of 10 through 12 near Sinclair Avenue on three different occasions,” the call said.

SUSD police are working with San Joaquin County deputies to track down the driver, who was seen in a four-door, late model, gray vehicle with a sunroof.

“He’s a predator. You know, there’s no other thought that comes to mind,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sandra Mendez.

Mendez said the driver used different tactics to try to persuade the girls to get into his car.

“In one of the instances, the male subject showed some money, like fanned out money to the girl,” she explained.

Deputies say each encounter happened around 2:30 p.m. as the girls walked home from school.

“We don’t know what his intentions are, so we want to speak to him,” Mendez told FOX40.

Deputies say parents need to make sure their kids are aware and remind students to walk in groups to and from school.

If you have any information about the driver or the car, please call Crime Stoppers.