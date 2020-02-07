City urges caution after mountain lion spotted at Lodi Lake Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) – City officials in Lodi have issued a warning ahead of the weekend to not visit Lodi Lake Park alone after a mountain lion was recently spotted at the park.

The sighting made some visitors feel uneasy.

“A little bit more worried about how, like, all these people are in danger now,” visitor Brandon Mejia said.

Others were more carefree.

“Not worried about it at all,” visitor Gene Fly said. “Not here, especially.”

Lee Wageman also carries around a wooden stick but says most of the critters found there are the ones that prey on plants.

“I’m not too concerned about it. There was one here about four or five years ago and nothing ever came of it,” Wageman said.

The city’s parks department urges park-goers to not visit alone and posted a warning at a trailhead.

If you do, on the off chance, find yourself face-to-face with a cougar, Wageman has advice.

“Raise your arms and make yourself big and yell,” he said. “In other words, don’t run.”

If you do see a mountain lion, the parks department asks that you call 209-333-6742.