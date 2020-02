MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another good boy helped the California Highway Patrol arrest someone they say was transporting illegal drugs.

An officer pulled over a car on Interstate 5 for a traffic stop when his K-9, Pakito, noticed something. Pakito had sniffed out 85 pounds of methamphetamine, according to officials.

The driver was taken to the county jail but their identity has not been reported.