Measles case confirmed in ‘young’ resident in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Solano County Public Health is investigating a case of the measles, health officials confirmed Friday.

FOX40 sister station KRON reports the patient is a young resident in Solano County.

Health officials are now working on figuring out where exposures may have occurred, along with notifying those who may have been exposed to the infection.

The city where the individual lives has not been disclosed.

The measles is a highly contagious disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms typically begin one to two weeks after someone has been infected. Signs of the infection include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes. The symptoms may appear seven to 14 days after contracting the disease.

Within three to five days, patients can expect a measles rash, beginning on the face at the hairline, according to the CDC.

There were 1,282 cases of the measles in the U.S. in 2019 across 31 states.

This year, the U.S. has seen a total of five cases, the CDC reports.