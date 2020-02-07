Opening delayed for Sacramento’s new performing arts center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- With confirmation that the performing arts center side of Sacramento’s new convention center complex will be delayed by two months, there's concern the other part of the coming attraction will be coming late as well.

"I don't think anybody's comfortable until the ribbon gets cut and they can plan to be in the convention center,” said Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa. “Again, there's factors out of everybody's control."

The performing arts part of the SAFE Credit Union Convention and Performing Arts District is now expected to open in December, instead of 10 weeks earlier as promised.

Testa was able to rebook 39 of 49 conventions planned for the space at other venues once the $350 million redo was announced.

The Unified Wine and Grape Symposium wrapped up just this week at Cal Expo with more than 14,000 conferees and vendors. The event was slated to be held at the convention center next January but organizers have secured Cal Expo for 2021 just in case.

The new convention center is set to open around the originally planned date.

"We've reached out to our clients to tell them that weather could be a factor in the coming months,” Testa explained. “If it rains a lot, certainly, some of the cleanup that the contractor did at the beginning of construction went a little longer than expected. But at this point, we're not hearing there is a significant delay and we're communicating that to our customers."

City leaders, unable to speak on camera Friday about the convention center schedule, said at this point, it is unchanged. But in a statement, they did agree with Testa, saying, "Factors such as weather could potentially have an effect. The City expects to know if there will be any changes to the schedule, including the opening date, by this spring. "