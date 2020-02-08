Evacuee talks about life under quarantine at Travis Air Force Base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- Life has looked a lot different for 33-year-old Jeffrey Ho. He and more than 200 other evacuees from China are spending two weeks at the base’s Westwind Inn.

“It’s not that bad. In my mind, I thought it was going to be worse,” Ho told FOX40. “There’s a fence that surrounds the entire hotel and you are free to roam around the rooms and stuff.”

Inside the hotel, Ho said evacuees keep to themselves out of caution and pass the time by watching movies, eating meals and checking in with medical staff.

“It just feels like a cruise line where you can’t get away. You basically wander out and wander back into your room,” explained Ho. “I do a daily work out. I go running laps around the open space out there. Sit out there and enjoy the sun. Kinda just like on a cruise liner.”

Part of Ho’s day, however, includes having his temperature checked twice daily just like everyone else.

“They take your name and then take your temperature. And if it shows up normal then they leave you alone,” said Ho.

Away from quarantine, Ho works as a mechanic in San Bernadino. He recently traveled to Yichang, China, with his wife and one-year-old daughter. They had gone to China to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

“The whole time there I was more afraid there than anywhere else because that is like ground zero,” said Ho.

Ho said he feels healthy and in good hands. He’s thankful that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is taking the precautions necessary to keep all Americans safe.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. It’s good that they’re doing quarantines so that there’s not going to be an outbreak in like major cities here in the U.S.,” said Ho.

Ho told FOX40 he’s scheduled to leave quarantine on Feb. 18 and the first thing he wants to do when he gets home is reunite with his friends and sharer a celebratory drink.