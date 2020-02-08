Various agencies at Stockton home where woman was found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Crime scene tape surrounds an entire block of Village Green Drive in Stockton after a woman was killed inside a home, according to officials.

Neighbor Damon Thomas says the scene has been blocked off since Friday night.

"I’m almost 50 years old and I have never seen anything like this and I'm from Oakland," he told FOX40. "When I came out I just seen the tape around my house and everything. And the police came to my house and they were asking questions. I didn’t hear anything happen or anything that went on."

Stockton police say, just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the home following a report of an open door. When they arrived, they found a woman inside dead from apparent trauma to her body.

"This right here is really shocking. I don’t understand what’s going on. And I hope they catch the guy who did it or the female who did or whoever did it because there’s a problem," said Thomas.

Investigators say they don't have a motive for the "severe attack" but they're now searching for the man responsible.

"I don’t understand what’s going on. It’s traumatizing," said Thomas.

Multiple police cars, a mobile command center and a San Joaquin County Sheriff's patrol car were all at the scene. A crime scene unit from the Department of Justice also assisted in the investigation because of the amount of evidence to collect, according to Stockton Officer Joe Silva.

"Whether it’s down the street, around the corner you don’t want to hear these types of things happening. It’s sickening," said Thomas.

Investigators later determined a black 2003 GMC step-side truck was stolen from the home. Its license plate number is 7D15224. Officials said the man is considered "armed and dangerous", so if you see the truck call 911.

Stockton Crime Stoppers also announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. You can call them at 209-946-0600 or call police at 209-937-8377.