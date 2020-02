The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said a man is suspected of intentionally driving his car into a home.

Officials said around 5:04 p.m., 69-year-old Daniel Hailestock drove into a home on West Linwood Avenue near South Morgan Road in Crows Landing. They also said Hailestock had a warrant and is suspected of being high on meth at the time of the incident.

Deputies said no one was injured.