MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Residents in a Modesto neighborhood said they heard a loud “boom” on Sunday just before a massive tree fell on top of a car.

The owner of the car said it happened around 11 a.m. on Lee Street.

Winds in the area were reported to be around 40 mph, and a wind advisory was issued Sunday in certain areas of Modesto that will go throughout Monday morning.