Fire at Yuba City apartment building displaces dozens

Posted 10:25 PM, February 10, 2020, by

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at a Yuba City apartment complex left nearly 80 people without a place to stay the night, according to the Red Cross.

The fire occurred at an apartment complex on McRae Way around 5 p.m. According to officials, firefighters contained the fire at 6:30 p.m, eight units suffered extensive damage.

Red Cross volunteers opened a shelter at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds and will be providing those displaced a place to stay, food and beverages.

