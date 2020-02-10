Elderly man, woman killed in overnight Vacaville house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Fire crews in Vacaville are investigating a deadly fire at a home on Scottsdale Drive.

Around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the home. A neighbor said people were trapped inside the home, according to fire officials.

Investigators said a man was found dead inside the home near the origin of the fire.

A woman was also found inside the home and transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The Vacaville Police Department confirmed she later died from her injuries.

Police say both victims were in their 90s.

A small dog was also found dead at the fire scene.

Investigators said the fire caused extensive damage to the home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

