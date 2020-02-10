Sacramento police searching for armed robbery suspect

Posted 6:30 PM, February 10, 2020

Sacramento police are searching for this man. (Photo courtesy of Sacramento Police Department)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery from December 2019.

Detectives said around 9 p.m., a business on West El Camino Avenue near Truxel Road was targeted by the suspect. The suspect threatened employees with a gun after they confronted him, according to police.

He then rode away on a black bicycle heading east toward Truxel Road. Police describe him as a 20-year-old man with medium length brown hair. He was wearing a light-colored hat with the California bear on it and a red and black plaid hooded sweatshirt.

Police ask that you call 916-264-5471 if you recognize him or have information about the robbery. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

