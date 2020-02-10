Sacramento ranks second most popular city worldwide in rideshare usage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) - The city of Sacramento ranks second in the world for using shared rides, according to Uber.

Paris, France took the top spot and Seattle ranked just after Sacramento in third place.

The numbers were calculated using scooter, bike and Uber car rides.

But the popularity of scooters and Jump Bikes in Sacramento certainly plays a big factor.

In a less than a year, people riding e-scooters have become a common sight in Sacramento.

In 2019, the city created a framework to regulate these shared rides and ensure public safety.

Uber-owned Jump began operating 100 scooters in Sacramento in February 2019 and Lime placed 250 scooters in July.

Riders have taken about 450,000 scooter trips and 550,000 bike trips in Sacramento since June, according to the city.

Right now, there are more than 2,000 Jump and Lime scooters in Sacramento and there are more on the way.

City officials recommend people use the scooters and bikes to combat climate change; reduce traffic accidents; and decrease wear and tear on local roadways.

The city even offers a free biking and scooter class once a month.