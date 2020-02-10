South Sacramento officers looking for owner of safe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol in South Sacramento is asking residents if they’re missing a safe after stopping two suspected thieves Monday.

Officers recovered this safe and are searching for its owner. (Photo courtesy of The California Highway Patrol)

Two officers stopped on Highway 99 near 12th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after noticing a Chevy sedan pulled over. As they walked over, the officers said they noticed the driver of the Chevy removing the sedan’s license plate.

When they got closer, a passenger in the Chevy escaped but the officers were able to detain the driver.

CHP also said they discovered that the license plate the driver was removing belonged to a separate car. According to officers, two ski masks, illegal drugs and a locked safe were inside the Chevy.

If the recovered safe belongs to you call 916-681-2300 and ask for Officer Pico. You must know the combination.

