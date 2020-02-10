South Sacramento officers looking for owner of safe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol in South Sacramento is asking residents if they’re missing a safe after stopping two suspected thieves Monday.

Two officers stopped on Highway 99 near 12th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after noticing a Chevy sedan pulled over. As they walked over, the officers said they noticed the driver of the Chevy removing the sedan’s license plate.

When they got closer, a passenger in the Chevy escaped but the officers were able to detain the driver.

CHP also said they discovered that the license plate the driver was removing belonged to a separate car. According to officers, two ski masks, illegal drugs and a locked safe were inside the Chevy.

If the recovered safe belongs to you call 916-681-2300 and ask for Officer Pico. You must know the combination.