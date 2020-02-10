Special Valentine’s Day menu items at Adamo’s Kitchen

Posted 11:35 AM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 11:34AM, February 10, 2020
Polo Adamo from Adamo's Kitchen stopped by the FOX40 kitchen to share a few of the menu items they'll be serving up on Feb. 14-15.

