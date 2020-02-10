Stockton taqueria targeted twice in 1 week by thieves, says owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Thieves targeted a Stockton taqueria -- not just once but twice in one week -- stealing cookware, cameras and even cleaning supplies, according to one of the owners.

“I’m just, like, mad and disappointed,” co-owner Andrew Muniz told FOX40.

Muniz said thieves even turned off the power at Taquiza Los Gorditos Muniz which means the cameras couldn’t record.

“Uncomfortable. I feel like I need to be out here, be my own security,” said Muniz. “When I came over here, somebody turned off our power so that way they could plot for another round.”

But Muniz’s business was not the only one targeted. A woman who runs a nearby restaurant said she’s also had issues with break-ins.

“It just crushes my heart to see stuff like this happen,” said Muniz.

Muniz says he relies on his business to support his family as well as help the community.

“We’re about donations. We’re about fundraisers. We’re about like giving back to the community, and it’s sad because, you know what I mean, stuff happens like this,” he said.

FOX40 first talked to Muniz in September when he sold tacos for the Quitasol family who died in the Conception Boat Fire. And while he says the multiple break-ins have left his family disheartened, he says it won’t stop them from giving back.

“We’re gonna keep it going. Keep going full throttle cause that’s just who we are,” said Muniz.

Muniz said he hopes his community will help him keep an eye on his restaurant.