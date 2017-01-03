House Proposal Would Eliminate Independent Ethics Body

WASHINGTON — House Republicans will vote Tuesday on a proposal that would weaken Congress’ outside independent ethics watchdog charged with investigating potential rules violations.

Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte’s proposal would place the independent Office of Congressional Ethics — an initial watchdog for House members but without power to punish members — under oversight of those very lawmakers.

Currently the ethics panel operates as an independent, non-partisan entity that has the power to investigate misconduct against lawmakers, officers and staff of the United States House of Representatives. Originally created by Congress under Nancy Pelosi’s speakership in the wake of multiple lobbying scandals, it continued to act as an independent body under then-House Speaker John Boehner.

This proposal carries the appearance of House members taking power away from the office that can investigate them for misconduct.

Members of both parties complain that panel often takes up matters based on partisan accusations from outside groups with political motivations, and once they launch a probe members have to mount expensive defense campaigns.

But outside ethics group point to the ethics panel as the only real entity policing members and argue its independent status and bipartisan board are appropriate way to oversee investigations.

House Republicans are voting on the proposal in a closed-door meeting on Monday night and if it passes it will be part of new rules package for the 115 Congress that the full House of Representatives will vote on Tuesday afternoon.