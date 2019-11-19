Headlines

More Top Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 41°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 62° 41°

Friday

66° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 66° 42°

Saturday

70° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 70° 45°

Sunday

71° / 50°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 71° 50°

Monday

63° / 48°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 63° 48°

Tuesday

60° / 43°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 60° 43°

Wednesday

58° / 44°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 58° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

42°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

47°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

58°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

11 PM
Clear
10%
47°

45°

12 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
10%
43°

Coronavirus Latest

More Coronavirus

FOX40 News in the Morning

More Morning

Local News

More Local News News

California Connection

More California Connection News

Coronavirus

More Coronavirus News

Political Connection

More Political Connection News

National and World News

More National and World News News

Sports

More Sports News

Podcasts

More Exposed

Featured On Instagram

More Featured On Instagram

Don't miss

More Featured