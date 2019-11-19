Skip to content
Headlines
President Trump signs coronavirus relief legislation into law
Video
More of California under tight restrictions due to virus
Health officials report San Joaquin County’s first COVID-19 deaths
State officials prepare for surge in unemployment insurance claims due to coronavirus closures
Video
Virus forces funeral homes to implement restrictions
Video
Top Stories
Child care providers in Modesto call for support amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
How dispatchers help protect first responders during an outbreak
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7%
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
SN&R falls victim to coronavirus closures, cancellations
Video
Newsom: Most schools won’t reopen this spring
Video
Sacramento County, Davis, Manteca direct residents to stay home
Video
Coronavirus now in all 50 states as death toll reaches 100
Mail and delivery services: What’s being done to protect against coronavirus?
Video
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
7 Day Forecast
Thursday
62°
/
41°
A few clouds
A few clouds
10%
62°
41°
Friday
66°
/
42°
Sunny
Sunny
10%
66°
42°
Saturday
70°
/
45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
10%
70°
45°
Sunday
71°
/
50°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
20%
71°
50°
Monday
63°
/
48°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers
40%
63°
48°
Tuesday
60°
/
43°
Showers possible
Showers possible
40%
60°
43°
Wednesday
58°
/
44°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
20%
58°
44°
Humidity
Hourly Forecast
39°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°
38°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°
38°
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°
38°
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°
38°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°
42°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°
47°
10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°
51°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°
54°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°
56°
1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°
58°
2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°
60°
3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°
60°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°
60°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°
60°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
60°
58°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
58°
54°
8 PM
Clear
0%
54°
50°
9 PM
Clear
0%
50°
48°
10 PM
Clear
0%
48°
47°
11 PM
Clear
10%
47°
45°
12 AM
Clear
10%
45°
44°
1 AM
Clear
10%
44°
44°
2 AM
Clear
10%
44°
43°
3 AM
Clear
10%
43°
Coronavirus Latest
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Virus forces funeral homes to implement restrictions
Video
Stockton yoga studio reinvents classes as clients stay home
Video
Latest Walmart store changes: Operating hours, special shopping hours, item limitations and more
Video
State Capitol closes to the public
Video
FOX40 News in the Morning
Blood donations in need amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Grateful Bread Baking Co. working overtime to keep up with demands
Video
Answering your coronavirus questions
Video
How women can take control of their finances
Video
The novel coronavirus and its impact on your mental health
Video
Local News
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Virus forces funeral homes to implement restrictions
Video
California Connection
State Capitol closes to the public
Video
California’s first partner says her family is running out of TP
More of California under tight restrictions due to virus
Taco restaurant sells emergency taco kits, complete with toilet paper, 30 eggs
Video
Millions in San Francisco area cope with virus restrictions
Coronavirus
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Political Connection
Lawmakers tour Stanislaus County Emergency Operations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams become first members of Congress to test positive for coronavirus
President Trump signs coronavirus relief legislation into law
Video
Senate approves House-passed coronavirus relief measure; includes up to 2 weeks paid sick leave for many workers
Video
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
National and World News
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Oil collapses by another 24% to $20
Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing
Video
5.7 magnitude earthquake in Utah knocks out power to thousands and diverts flights
Watch Live: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
Sports
Report: Kevin Durant among 4 Brooklyn Nets players with coronavirus
Brady leaving Patriots, says ‘football journey’ is elsewhere
Kentucky Derby will be postponed until September, reports say
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
NFL Draft will take place in April, public events in Las Vegas canceled
Podcasts
The Shadow Keeper – Dorothea Puente
Video
The Shadow Keeper: Reflecting on the Dorothea Puente Case 30 Years Later
Video
Exposed: A Conversation with Mike Morford
Exposed: Episode Four – Sister Survivors
EXPOSED: Conversation With Paul Holes
EXPOSED: Conversation with Ken Clark
EXPOSED: Arrest in the East Area Rapist Investigation Update
EXPOSED: Episode Three – A Major Break
EXPOSED: Episode Two – Escalation
EXPOSED: Episode One – The Beginning
Featured On Instagram
What it means to ‘flatten the curve’ and why it’s so crucial
Video
Sacramento Press Club names scholarships after FOX40’s Lonnie Wong, 3 other local journalists
Manteca Great Wolf Lodge to open one month early
Video
Stockton Marine Corps veteran receives hundreds of thousands of Valentine's Day cards
Video
Home surveillance captures rare footage of 5 mountain lions together in Amador County
Video
Sheriff's office: San Joaquin County correctional sergeant killed in overnight crash
Video
Man claims San Joaquin County corrections officers made racist remarks before beating him
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner, check your pantry and fridge for these recalled foods
Amazon announces deals, says Black Friday sale starts Nov. 22
Trooper throws woman to safety seconds before sliding truck crashes
Don't miss
Inside California Politics – March 15
Video
Remarkable Women: Personal tragedy leads to decades of advocacy
Video
Inside California Politics – March 1
Video
Hidden History: Watch the entire special broadcast here
Video
