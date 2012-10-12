One Dead After I-5 Crash

GALT-

One driver has died after an accident just off I-5 near Twin Cities Road Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., a red car driving across northbound lanes of I-5 was seen by other drivers crossing the center median and spinning out of control. It then collided with a black car that could not get out of the way.

Both cars are on the side of the road, and no lanes were blocked.

CHP says the driver of the red car was killed in the accident. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

If you have information about this accident, please call CHP at (916) 681-2300.