Fire Near Clear Lake No Longer Growing

LAKE COUNTY-

A large fire burning south of Clear Lake is no longer growing, according to Cal Fire.

The 29 Fire, burning along Highway 29 in Lake County, is still at 300 acres, and is now 30% contained.

One home has been destroyed since the fire started Thursday afternoon. There are still some mandatory evacuations in place for the Murphy Springs subdivision.

More than 360 firefighters are battling the fire, using more than 30 fire engines.

As of mid-day Friday, fire officials say the forward spread of the fire has stopped.