Oakdale Shooter has Clean Record While in National Guard

Posted 12:50 PM, November 14, 2012, by , Updated at 01:56PM, November 14, 2012
Myspace picture of suspected shooter Ryan Neal Mazzariello.

OAKDALE-

FOX40 has learned a man accused of shooting and killing two men in Oakdale never faced any disciplinary charges or actions during his time with the National Guard.

Ryan Mazzariello was deployed to Kosovo from 2008-2009, mainly as part of a peacekeeping mission.

His unit is based in Oakdale, and he continued to serve one weekend a month at the armory there.

Mazzariello now faces charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside a market Sunday.

Investigators have not said what the motive for the shooting was. Neighbors believe the shooting came after weeks of issues between Mazzariello and others in town.

 

