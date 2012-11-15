Day 3: Food Stamp Challenge

Thank you all for your comments about my Food Stamp Challenge. I want to clarify first of all that I am not actually on food stamps. Those of us who are participating are asked to live on the same amount. Yesterday I went to Taco Bell to see what I could buy for leftover cash I had after budgeting well the first two days. Taco Bell does not accept EBT but I did this to illustrate how tough it is to buy healthy food, even at cheaper restaurants. I love the Cantina Bowl. It’s a rice/salad mix and a healthier option there. Unfortunately I could not afford it with $4.86. The bowl was $4.99. I had to head to the Value Menu and ended up buying three healthy Mex tacos for $1.09 each. Another adjustment I had to make was that I couldn’t have the chicken option. That would have cost more. Ultimately, I was able to buy the three tacos but no drink. Again, just an illustration of what you can and can’t buy on a limited budget.