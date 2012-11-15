Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Day 3: Food Stamp Challenge

Posted 2:55 PM, November 15, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Thank you all for your comments about my Food Stamp Challenge. I want to clarify first of all that I am not actually on food stamps. Those of us who are participating are asked to live on the same amount. Yesterday I went to Taco Bell to see what I could buy for leftover cash I had after budgeting well the first two days. Taco Bell does not accept EBT but I did this to illustrate how tough it is to buy healthy food, even at cheaper restaurants. I love the Cantina Bowl. It’s a rice/salad mix and a healthier option there. Unfortunately I could not afford it with $4.86. The bowl was $4.99. I had to head to the Value Menu and ended up buying three healthy Mex tacos for $1.09 each. Another adjustment I had to make was that I couldn’t have the chicken option. That would have cost more. Ultimately, I was able to buy the three tacos but no drink. Again, just an illustration of what you can and can’t buy on a limited budget.

3 comments

  • carrie

    Yes but in that case you should not be calling it a food stamp challenge because it is not accurate. If your doing a “food stamp” challenge you should be abiding by the same rules that people on food stamps do. The company I worked for went out of business due to the recession I was forced to get on food stamps. See you go yo taco bell and get a few tacos for less then two bucks that’s awesome but we can’t do that. I wish we could because it would make alloy less stressful because u can get more food for your Buck and make it easier to feed your family on that limited budget but being on food stamps and not being able to do that and only getting to shop at grocery stores and paying there prices make healthy earring almost impossible in fact this year we grew a garden just so we could attempt to eat better because getting a limited amount to last us all month the quality of food we can afford is horrible aalot of processed food such as hot dogs and I am Bologna and a lot of boxes dinners high in sodium such as hamburger helper Mac n cheese and top ramen ect. And it makes it almost impossible to eat healthy.. I am just saying you guys are not showing how it really is, how hard it really is and u make it look kinda simple when u can just go to fast food when its really not… I love ur guys station but if your going to do a story show it how was really is or at least put a more honest title to it

  • carrie

    Sorry about some spelling mistakes such as ” I am Bologna” when it should be “and bologna” and should be a lot not alloy

  • marvm7

    I get the "food stamp" challenge. BUT, what the hell are you doing going to fast food to try and find "healthy" food? BOGUS and a half.