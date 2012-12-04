Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Mayor Johnson Fined by Fair Political Practices Commission

Posted 6:24 PM, December 4, 2012, by , Updated at 09:10PM, December 4, 2012
SACRAMENTO-

For roughly the price of a brand new BMW 328i, Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson’s ethics violation with the California Fair Political Practices Commission is finished.

“In my office, we didn’t turn in all the paperwork and as a result, there’s a penalty and I certainly respect that,” Johnson said Tuesday.

The problem was caught by a Sacramento Bee investigation in September. The “Think Big” committee failed to report soliciting $3.5 million in donations. The committee had been tasked, among other things, with trying to build a new arena in the downtown rail yards.

For his part, Johnson says there wasn’t a malicious intent behind the failure.

“I had a team of people that did not quite understand that every time we make a request for something you’re supposed to submit certain paperwork, so it was really an oversight on our end. Again, it wasn’t a matter of the public not knowing, there was a press conference on every dollar received, but the paperwork wasn’t submitted,” Johnson said.

The $37,500 fine is the largest ever handed down by the FPPC for a non-campaign violation. Johnson told reporters that no one was fired because of the mistake and new safeguards are in place.

“I’ve hired a couple of people. One of their jobs is every time we make a request, I make a request, we fill out the right set of a paperwork,” Johnson said.

