Golden Globe Nominees: ‘Lincoln’ Gets Lots of Love

(CNN)- The nominees for the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Thursday by Jessica Alba, Megan Fox and Ed Helms.

Steven Spielberg’s epic on the 16th president, “Lincoln,” stood out in the film categories with seven Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by Ben Affleck’s “Argo” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” which each earned five.

On the TV side, HBO’s “Game Change” continues to shine during awards season, picking up a total of five nods. Showtime’s thriller “Homeland” earned four, including two for its lead actors, Claire Danes and Damian Lewis.

The Golden Globes will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and will air January 13 at 8 p.m. ET/5p.m. PT.

Check out some of the nominees below – who do you think are clear bets?

Best motion picture — drama

“Argo”

“Django Unchained”

“Life of Pi”

“Lincoln”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Marion Cotillard, “Rust & Bone”

Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — drama

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Richard Gere, “Arbitrage”

John Hawkes, “The Sessions”

Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

Best motion picture — comedy or musical

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“Les Miserables”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

“Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical

Emily Blunt, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

Judi Dench, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Maggie Smith, “Quartet”

Meryl Streep, “Hope Springs”

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical

Jack Black, “Bernie”

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”

Ewan McGregor, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

Bill Murray, “Hyde Park on Hudson”

Best animated feature film

“Brave”

“Frankenweenie”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Wreck-It Ralph”

“Rise of the Guardians”

Best foreign language film

“Amour” (Austria)

“A Royal Affair” (Denmark)

“The Intouchables” (France)

“Kon-Tiki” (Norway/U.K./Denmark)

“Rust and Bone” (France)

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

Amy Adams, “The Master”

Sally Field, “Lincoln”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”

Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”

Alan Arkin, “Argo”

Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”

Best director — motion picture

Ben Affleck, “Argo”

Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”

Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”

Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

Best screenplay — motion picture

Mark Boal, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Tony Kushner, “Lincoln”

David O. Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

Chris Terrio, “Argo”

Best original score — motion picture

Mychael Danna, “Life of Pi”

Alexandre Desplat, “Argo”

Dario Marianelli, “Anna Karenina”

Tom Tykwer, Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Heil, “Cloud Atlas”

John Williams, “Lincoln”

Best original song — motion picture

“For You” (Music by Monty Powell, Keith Urban; Lyrics by Monty Powell, Keith Urban) – “Act of Valor”

“Not Running Anymore” (Music by Jon Bon Jovi; Lyrics by Jon Bon Jovi) – “Stand Up Guys”

“Safe & Sound” (Music by Taylor Swift, John Paul White, Joy Williams, T. Bone Burnett; Lyrics by Taylor Swift, John Paul White, Joy Williams, T. Bone Burnett) – “The Hunger Games”

“Skyfall” (Music by Adele, Paul Epworth; Lyrics by Adele, Paul Epworth) – “Skyfall”

“Suddenly” (Music by Claude-Michel Schonberg; Lyrics by Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schonberg) – “Les Miserables”

Best TV series — drama

“Breaking Bad”

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Downton Abbey: Season 2”

“Homeland”

“The Newsroom”

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — drama

Connie Britton, “Nashville”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey: Season 2”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Best performance by an actor in a TV series — drama

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Best TV series — comedy or musical

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Episodes”

“Girls”

“Modern Family”

“Smash”

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — comedy or musical

Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Best performance by an actor in a TV series — comedy or musical

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Best miniseries or motion picture made for TV

“Game Change”

“The Girl”

“Hatfields & McCoys”

“The Hour”

“Political Animals”

Best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for TV

Nicole Kidman, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Sienna Miller, “The Girl”

Julianne Moore, “Game Change”

Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals”

Best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for TV

Kevin Costner, “Hatfields & McCoys”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock (Masterpiece)”

Woody Harrelson, “Game Change”

Toby Jones, “The Girl”

Clive Owen, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for TV

Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”

Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”

Sarah Paulson, “Game Change”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey: Season 2”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for TV

Max Greenfield, “New Girl”

Ed Harris, “Game Change”

Danny Huston, “Magic City”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

Breeanna Hare filed this report.