There is a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday in Northern California, meteorologist Darren Peck breaks it down hour-by-hour.
Rain is Back in Weekend Forecast
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Climbers Set New Yosemite El Capitan Ascent Speed Record
-
Southwest Airlines Kicks Off 96-Hour Sale with Deals as Low as $49
-
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested after Hours-Long Standoff with SWAT Officers
-
How to Protect Your Child’s Skin from the Sun
-
Minimum Wage Won’t Let You Afford a 2-bedroom Rental Anywhere In The U.S., Report Says
-
-
Hoover Dam Bridge Shut Down for Hours After Report of Man With Gun
-
Voters May See Daylight Saving Measure on November Ballot
-
Mother Warns Others After Venomous Caterpillar Sends Boy to ER
-
Sleep in This Weekend — You Might Live Longer
-
Tonight at 6:30: Unaffordable Housing
-
-
EXPOSED: Conversation With Paul Holes
-
Suicide Prevention: Recognizing Depression Symptoms
-
Sacramento LGBT Center to Provide Transitional Housing