Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Suspicious Packages Close H Street Bridge; Now Back Open

Posted 10:45 AM, January 8, 2013, by , Updated at 01:04PM, January 8, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
hstreet

Scene of the investigation.

SACRAMENTO–

A suspicious package investigation closed the H Street Bridge for over three hours Tuesday.

The investigation started around 9:30 a.m., with two suspicious packages found. One package was found along the bike trail, with another one on the bridge.

Sacramento State Police noted that anyone trying to access the college should use the Highway 50 side entrance to campus.

An explosive ordnance disposal team was sent out. One of the packages had been blown up by 11:30 a.m., with other package disposed of by around 12:30 p.m.

By 1 p.m., the bridge was back open.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s