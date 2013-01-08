Suspicious Packages Close H Street Bridge; Now Back Open

SACRAMENTO–

A suspicious package investigation closed the H Street Bridge for over three hours Tuesday.

The investigation started around 9:30 a.m., with two suspicious packages found. One package was found along the bike trail, with another one on the bridge.

Sacramento State Police noted that anyone trying to access the college should use the Highway 50 side entrance to campus.

An explosive ordnance disposal team was sent out. One of the packages had been blown up by 11:30 a.m., with other package disposed of by around 12:30 p.m.

By 1 p.m., the bridge was back open.