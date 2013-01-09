Employees Tied Up, Able to Break Loose and Subdue Armed Suspect

SACRAMENTO–

An armed suspect tried to tie up some employees during an early morning attempted robbery Wednesday, only to have those employees break loose and subdue him.

The incident happened at a market near Norwood and Las Palmas avenues just before 5:45 a.m.

Apparently, the suspect held up the store at gunpoint and tied up three employees.

At some point, the employees were able to untie themselves. They then tackled the suspect and held him until police could show up.

Police say that the suspect is now in custody.