Parents Worry About Sacramento School Closures

SACRAMENTO-

A group of parents gathered outside Maple Elementary School seeking answers to questions about the future of their neighborhood school.

But those answers weren’t forth coming pending a decision by the Sacramento City Unified School District Board.

Officials say the district’s elementary schools are only at 57 percent capacity after losing 10,000 students over the past several years. The district now has 47,000 students. They prepared a list of 11 schools that are at 45 percent capacity or less meaning they are inefficient to run.

Families moving to the suburbs is the general explanation. Other urban districts statewide suffer the same problem. Parents at Maple wonder how they’re going to get their kids to schools outside the neighborhood and losing a facility that also serves the community with Thanksgiving dinners for the needy and toy giveaways during the holidays.

A series of public meetngs will take place of the next month and a decision on which schools might be closed will be made on February 21.