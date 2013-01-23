Driver Runs Stop Sign, Leads Police on Short Chase

RIPON–
A driver running a stop sign started a short chase in Ripon Wednesday morning.
Police say that a Ripon officer saw a silver Honda Accord drive right through a stop sign at N Ripon and River roads.
The officer then tried to pull the guy over, but the driver hit the gas and tried to flee.
A short chase ensued. Three minutes, and a few blocks down (near Clinton South and Jack Tone roads), the driver pulled over and was promptly taken into custody.
Riverbank resident Jorge “Jose” Garcia, 29, was arrested and now faces charges of evading a police officer, driving without a license, and having false government documents.
