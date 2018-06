FAIRFIELD-

Investigators ruled Tuesday that the five-alarm fire at the Pepperbelly’s comedy club and theater was accidental.

Firefighters from across Solano County worked through Friday night and into Saturday morning to put out the flames.

Pepperbelly’s, which regularly featured A-list comedians, was considered the anchor of Fairfield’s nightlife.

