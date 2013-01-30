Investigators: Suspicious Cars Recently Sold by Man Accused of Kidnapping, Rape

CHICO-

Chico Police detectives say Lonnie Keith, a physician assistant accused of kidnapping and raping several women in the last 18 months, recently sold two cars that match descriptions of vehicles connected to sexual assaults.

Investigators believe Keith sold a dark sedan and a dark SUV after a story about a rape cluster aired on the news in November 2012.

Keith, who is married and a father to four, was arrested Saturday after police found loads of equipment he allegedly used in several sexual assaults.

In Keith’s car, pulled over after he allegedly ran a stop sign, officers say they found syringes, a nylon mask and rubber gloves in the back pocket of a seat.

Officers say they also found a hidden compartment with handcuffs, leg chains, more syringes and vials of sedatives.

One victim reported having been bound with zip ties, sedated and had tape over her eyes.

Lt. Mike O’Brien of the Chico Police Department says one of the attacks lined up with students returning to school at Chico State University. The attacker would prey on thin, small women walking alone late at night or early in the morning.

Police have been investigating the 12 attacks for 18 months.

Now, police are asking any additional victims come forward.

Ian McDonald contributed to this report.