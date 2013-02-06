Modesto Hospital Fined After Health Department Investigation

MODESTO—

Memorial Medical Center in Modesto faces two fines after a California Department of Public Health investigation allegedly found that the hospital wasn’t in compliance with licensing requirements.

The fines were handed Wednesday. Memorial Medical Center was one of 7 hospitals in California to get penalized.

Hospitals were fined a total of $775,000 for the violations.

Memorial Medical Center faces two fines, one of $50,000 and another of $75,000, both for not following “established policies and procedures related to patient care.”

Other hospitals fined include ones in Fresno, San Francisco, San Jose and Hanford.