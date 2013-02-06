Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Modesto Hospital Fined After Health Department Investigation

Posted 9:36 AM, February 6, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
hospital

File photo.

MODESTO—

Memorial Medical Center in Modesto faces two fines after a California Department of Public Health investigation allegedly found that the hospital wasn’t in compliance with licensing requirements.

The fines were handed Wednesday. Memorial Medical Center was one of 7 hospitals in California to get penalized.

Hospitals were fined a total of $775,000 for the violations.

Memorial Medical Center faces two fines, one of $50,000 and another of $75,000, both for not following “established policies and procedures related to patient care.”

Other hospitals fined include ones in Fresno, San Francisco, San Jose and Hanford.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s