Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Oregon Police Arrest Sacramento Bank Robber

Posted 12:17 PM, February 16, 2013, by , Updated at 12:41PM, February 16, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Oregon ArrestEUGENE, Oregon –

A man arrested by Oregon State Police for driving under the influence is the same man wanted for a Sacramento bank robbery.

James R. Dear, 57, was stopped for a traffic violation around 9 p.m. on February 13 while driving in Eugene.  Officers found a large amount of dye-stained cash in his car and cited him for several traffic charges before releasing him.

The next day, detectives from Oregon’s Criminal Investigation Division confirmed with the FBI and Sacramento Police Department that Dear was a suspect in a Sacramento bank robbery.

According to Sacramento Police, Dear robbed the First Northern Bank on J Street around 10 a.m. on February 13. He demanded money from a teller and said that he had a bomb in his backpack. No explosives were found in the bag he left behind, but Dear ran away on foot.

After connecting Dear with the robbery, Oregon officers returned to his Eugene motel room on Friday for the arrest. He is now facing extradition from Oregon to California.

Report filed by Erin Stafford

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s