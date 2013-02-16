Oregon Police Arrest Sacramento Bank Robber

EUGENE, Oregon –

A man arrested by Oregon State Police for driving under the influence is the same man wanted for a Sacramento bank robbery.

James R. Dear, 57, was stopped for a traffic violation around 9 p.m. on February 13 while driving in Eugene. Officers found a large amount of dye-stained cash in his car and cited him for several traffic charges before releasing him.

The next day, detectives from Oregon’s Criminal Investigation Division confirmed with the FBI and Sacramento Police Department that Dear was a suspect in a Sacramento bank robbery.

According to Sacramento Police, Dear robbed the First Northern Bank on J Street around 10 a.m. on February 13. He demanded money from a teller and said that he had a bomb in his backpack. No explosives were found in the bag he left behind, but Dear ran away on foot.

After connecting Dear with the robbery, Oregon officers returned to his Eugene motel room on Friday for the arrest. He is now facing extradition from Oregon to California.

Report filed by Erin Stafford