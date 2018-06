SACRAMENTO-

An overturned big rig is blocking lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Laguna Boulevard.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m.

The CHP says witnesses described the truck drifting into the center lane from the slow lane, and then over correcting. The truck lost control and hit a guard rail.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

One lane is open by the accident, crippling the flow of traffic. The scene should be clear by 5 p.m.