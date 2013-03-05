Stewart to Take Time off from ‘Daily Show,’ Direct Feature Film

(CNN) — Host Jon Stewart will take an eight-week hiatus from “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” beginning in June, Comedy Central announced Tuesday.

Correspondent John Oliver will fill in while Stewart is directing his first feature film. The movie, titled “Rosewater,” was written by Stewart and is based on a book by an Iranian journalist, Maziar Bahari, according to a written statement from Comedy Central.

Bahari traveled to Iran to file reports for “The Daily Show,” and was accused of being a spy by the Iranian government and imprisoned, Comedy Central said.

According to Bahari’s website, he was released after 118 days.