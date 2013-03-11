Apps You Should Know About; Puzzles, Traveling & Cooking

LOS ANGELES-

This month’s edition of apps to know includes an app to help you organize your travel, a few fun games, and an interactive cookbook.

Sporos is a puzzler that’ll put your brain on overdrive. Players can connect the dots on up to 500 levels by dragging “Sporos” seeds onto the board to light up every cell. Sporos is free for iPhone and Android users.

With Tikr, counting down has never been so fun. Users can countdown to birthdays, vacations, or just about anything else, then share with friends on Facebook or Twitter. The app is free for iPhone and Android.

Tripcase keeps the details of your trip organized. Simply forward your confirmation emails to Tripcase, and the app will create an itinerary. Tripcase is free for iPhone and Android.

The popular iPad app, iCookbook, is finally available for Android users. The $5 app has thousands of apps people can filter by theme, brand, name, or rating. iCookbook also includes handy charts, timers, and how to videos.

Finally, blast away enemies and cast away spells with the game, Frog Orbs. This missile command style game is free for the iPhone.